Tkachuk's 2nd goal helps Flames over Coyotes in OT

  • Reuters
  • Calgary
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 10:42 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 10:37 IST
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, including the game-winner, and added an assist, as the host Calgary Flames erased a late two-goal deficit and beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. With 33.9 seconds remaining in overtime, Tkachuk appeared poised to send a pass across the crease but instead ripped home a five-hole shot for the winning tally. Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 34 shots, including five in overtime, in the comeback victory.

With the Flames trailing 3-1 late in the third period, Tkachuk sparked the comeback with his first goal of the game with 3:30 remaining in regulation, a deflection tally that finished a play he started by winning a battle in the corner. Then Mark Giordano tied the game 49 seconds later, a lucky break as his point shot deflected off the stick of Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers. Giordano also had an assist.

For the Coyotes, it was a defeat despite seemingly having the game in hand. Clayton Keller's highlight-reel tally opened the scoring at 8:29 of the first period. Taking advantage of a Flames turnover inside their defensive zone, a three-way passing play ended when Keller blasted a one-timer from the right face-off dot into the top corner.

Christian Dvorak doubled the Arizona lead a little over four minutes into the second period when he completed a dominating shift for the Coyotes by deftly deflecting a point shot into the net. After Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau scored a power-play goal with 2:44 remaining in the second period, a tally set up by Tkachuk's seeing-eye pass that snapped Calgary's 0-for-15 skid with the man advantage, Vinnie Hinostroza put Arizona up by a 3-1 count at 10:31 of the third period -- his first goal in 18 games dating back to last season -- which appeared to have sealed the deal, but the Flames roared back.

Goalie Antti Raanta stopped 39 shots for the Coyotes, who were on the verge of sweeping Alberta after beating the Edmonton Oilers in overtime the night before.

