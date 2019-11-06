International Development News
Development News Edition

Results prove parting ways with childhood coach was right decision: Manika Batra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:30 IST
Results prove parting ways with childhood coach was right decision: Manika Batra
Image Credit: Pixabay

India's star female table tennis player Manika Batra feels she has made significant strides ever since moving her training base to Pune in February, justifying her bitter separation from childhood coach Sandeep Gupta. The 24-year-old knew "people" will make a "big deal" out of her decision to part ways with Gupta, who was bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in August, but she felt the call was needed to improve her game.

Their two-decade old association went so sour that they are not on talking terms anymore. She now trains with Sanmay Paranjape. The "improvement" is also reflecting in the ITTF rankings in which she jumped 18 places in the last two months to be world number 61, following her round of 32 finish in German and Sweden Open.

"I felt a lot more confident about my game and my movement in Germany and at Sweden Open. I can see the improvement. The playing environment in Pune really is positive and all my training partners are working hard with me as well for themselves," Manika, who is now an Asics athlete, told PTI in an interaction. Manika, a multiple-time CWG gold medallist and Asian Games bronze medallist, is confident of returning to the top-50 soon.

"Physically I need to be stronger so that I can move better around the table. In table tennis, reflexes are very important. Everyone says I am tall so I can reach easily but reaching with hands is not enough, you have to be equally fast with your leg movement. I am working on that," said the paddler who plays with a pimpled rubber. Playing with a pimpled rubber doesn't surprise the opponents the way it used to in the past, making Manika's task tougher.

She had stunned Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei twice en route her stellar campaign at 2018 Commonwealth Games but the better-prepared Singaporean humbled the Indian 4-0 in Germany last month. "Yes, the players are more used to the rubber now and that is why I need to keep reinventing my game, keep improving, keep surprising the opponent. For that, I am working on a few things," said Manika who plans to twiddle her racket, while playing a point, at a much faster pace.

"And for that I need to improve my movement. I plan to use the pimpled rubber a lot more while I am twiddling," she said. Manika said the lack of a coach since the 2018 Asian Games is not affecting her preparations for the Olympic qualifiers as she prefers training on her own.

"But yes, team bonding is required and that happens in national camps. The camps will happen once the new coach comes in. Also camps are needed if you have to prepare for the doubles events," she said. Her bronze at the Asian Games alongside veteran Sharath Kamal has given hopes of an Olympic medal, something which was "unthinkable" not so long ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...

Coal Ministry not in favour of overseas acquisitions by ClL:

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his ministry was not in favour of overseas coal asset acquisition by Coal India Limited CIL. The minister said last year India imported 235 million tonne of coal and the forex outflow was Rs 2....

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak's message

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society. Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019