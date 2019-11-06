Happy birthday biggest critic, inspiration: Ravi Shastri wishes mother

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri wished his mother on her 80th birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote, "To my biggest critic and inspiration. Happy 80th Mom. In singles from here on. No rush. God bless."

Along with the sweet message, the former cricketer also posted a photo with his mother Lakshmi. In the adorable capture, the two stand close to each other with Shastri's arm around his mother. Dressed in a mauve saree with a golden border, Lakshmi Shastri looked elegant while her son kept it very casual in a round-neck t-shirt brown and khaki knee-length shorts.

On Agust 16, Shastri was appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team for a second successive term. His tenure was extended till T20 World Cup 2021. Under Shastri's tenure, Men In Blue made it to the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 semifinal where they faced a defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Indian team is playing against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series where they lost the first match by seven wickets. India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain. The second T20I between both teams will be played at Rajkot on November 7. (ANI)

Also Read: Excellent bunch of people to be with: Ravi Shastri lauds Indian team

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)