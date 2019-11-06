International Development News
Development News Edition

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next year's Vitality Blast.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Yorkshire
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:14 IST
Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020
West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran . Image Credit: ANI

Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next year's Vitality Blast. The 24-year-old Pooran played three of a planned five fixtures in 2019 and he will be available for the majority of the tournament next year, subject to international commitments.

"I am very happy to be returning to Headingley for next season's T20 Blast. I really enjoyed my short stint there after the World Cup and feel I have a bit of unfinished business with the weather winning in a couple of the games I was scheduled to play in 2019. I look forward to catching up with my team-mates in 2020," Pooran said in an official statement. The left-handed Pooran has scored 2278 runs from 119 T20 matches at an average of 24.49, including 12 fifties. He recently played a knock of 67 runs off just 28 balls in Vitality Blast against Leicestershire Foxes.

While playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he guided the side to a perfect start by winning all the club's group-stage matches. On the international stage, Pooran's most notable knocks include his 63 runs against England and a hundred against Sri Lanka.

"We all got a glimpse of what a special player he is (last season); he is box office. In T20 cricket, you always look down the team sheet to see who can win you a game, and Pooran is a guy that can win you a game on his own. We brought Nicholas in for what we could afford last year. With more funds available, we wanted to bring somebody in for a longer period of time. To get him for a major chunk of the competition is a big plus for us. He fitted into the dressing room really well," Andrew Gale, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club's first XI coach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Slovak government plan to double and extend bank tax riles central bank

Slovakias government on Wednesday agreed to double a special tax on banks, and surprisingly to extend it beyond its planned expiration next year, drawing swift criticism from the central banks head who called the move a risk to financial st...

Cong along with 12 Oppn parties to hold rally on Dec 1 against economic slowdown, agrarian crisis at Ramlila Maidan

The Congress party will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 1 along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis. It is worth mentioning that the Winter Session of Parliament will ...

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

At its China event, Xiaomi announced its first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series. The smartwatch looks much like an Apple Watch and comes in an elegant four-sided curved design, eSIM and offers...

Cabo Verde gets new Country Partnership Framework from World Bank

The Board of Executive Directors at the World Bank Group have recently discussed the Country Partnership Framework for the Republic of Cabo Verde for the period between 2020 and 2025.This Country Partnership Framework lays out the World Ban...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019