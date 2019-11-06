International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian women draw 1-1 with Vietnam in 2nd FIFA friendly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hanoi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:08 IST
Indian women draw 1-1 with Vietnam in 2nd FIFA friendly

The Indian women's football team played out a 1-1 draw with hosts Vietnam in the second FIFA international friendly here on Wednesday. Thai Thi Thao put the hosts in the lead in the 39th minute at the National Training Centre ground before India came back strongly in the second half to equalise through Ranjana Chanu in the 57th minute.

India had lost the first international friendly 0-3. The visitors got their first real chance around the half-hour mark when Dangmei Grace broke clear of the Vietnam defence, but her effort went wide of the goal.

Soon after, India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan made a great save to deny the hosts from a counter-attack. India then managed to get a free-kick from a dangerous position, but striker Bala Devi's effort also went wide of the target.

The visitors paid for their missed chances as Thai Thi Thao soon put Vietnam ahead with six minutes left in the first half. Changing over, Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh was put to test by the Indians strikers.

The Vietnamese goalkeeper pulled off two crucial saves to keep her side in the lead -- the first one was a close-range free-kick by Sanju, while the second chance was from a long-distance shot by centre back Sweety Devi. India eventually drew parity when Ranjana was played through by captain Ashalata Devi and the former made no mistake to slot home.

India head coach Maymol Rocky brought in Anju Tamang in place of Daya Devi around half an hour left on the clock. Sanju had a chance late in the match from a close-range free-kick, but the ball flew wide of goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Hit-Man on cusp of record: Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will become the first Indian player and second in world cricket to complete 100 T20 Internationals when he will take the field in the second game against Bangladesh here on Thursday. Shoaib Malik 111 games from...

Goa govt lowers academic qualification for OSDs to ministers

The Goa government on Wednesday relaxed minimum educational qualification for appointment of Officers on Special Duty OSDs after three ministers said they were not finding suitable candidates for the post. Instead of only graduates, Class ...

'Kartarpur model' may help resolve future conflicts: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday hoped the Kartarpur model might help in resolving future conflicts, as he and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressed a special session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 550th birt...

Not at war with West Bengal government: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is not at war with the state government and that his objective is to serve the people. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government over several issues, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019