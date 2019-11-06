International Development News
Development News Edition

'7000 season tickets for India-Bangladesh Test sold'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:08 IST
'7000 season tickets for India-Bangladesh Test sold'
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Over 40 percent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match beginning November 14 have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) chairman Abhilash Khandekar said on Wednesday. He said 7,000 season tickets have been bought by spectators so far and the remaining 9,000 tickets are expected to be sold soon.

"Apart from season tickets, we are also considering selling the daily tickets of the test matches," he said. Another MPCA official informed that the capacity of the Holkar Stadium in Indore is around 27,000 spectators.

"16,000 tickets of the test match are available for sale. Remaining seats have been reserved for sponsors, BCCI representatives, MPCA members, former players, distinguished personalities, government officials, etc," he said. The official informed that online sale of the season tickets started at 6 am on November 3 and will continue till 6 pm on November 10, provided tickets are available for sale.

Spectators have to spend an amount between Rs 315 and Rs 1,845 for each season ticket in different galleries of general categories. The opening match in the two-test series will begin on November 14.

Bangladesh's national team is going to play its first match in Indore. Players from both teams will reach Indore from Nagpur in the afternoon on November 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

China says RCEP countries committed to work with India to resolve trade deal issues

China on Wednesday played down Indias decision not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP trade deal, saying the members of the grouping are prepared to work together to address New Delhis concerns. Chinese Vice-C...

Gang involved in over 500 bike thefts in NCR busted, 18 two-wheelers recovered

With the arrest of five men, police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves who stole and sold them by preparing fake registration documents after changing the engine and chassis numbers. Khoda police has recovered 16 ...

EXPLAINER-ArcelorMittal's Italian venture runs into legal and financial woes

ArcelorMittal said this week it was withdrawing from a deal to buy Italys struggling steel firm Ilva after the government scrapped previous guarantees of legal immunity during an environmental clean-up at its plant.The decision puts at risk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019