AIFF serves show cause notice to FC Goa team, its players

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:39 IST
All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday served show cause notices to FC Goa team, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during Indian Super League match against NorthEast United played on November 1 in Guwahati. The Disciplinary Committee has asked the two players and the team masseur as to why action should not be taken against them in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

FC Goa team has also been served with a similar show cause notice for failing to control its substitute players and officials from entering the field of play without permission and participating in the incident. The club and its players, support staff have been given time till November 9 to respond to the show cause notice.

Meanwhile, Seiminlen Doungel and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar will serve an automatic one-match ban for receiving direct red card for the incident, missing out on selection for FC Goa's game against Mumbai City FC on November 7 at Mumbai Football Arena.

