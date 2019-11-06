Pawar wins two medals at Maharashtra shooting meet Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI)Marksman Siddhartha Pawar won two medals, including a gold, at the 36th Maharashtra state shooting Championship held in Pune. The tournament was organised at the Balewadi Sports complex in Pune from November 3-5, a media release issued here said on Wednesday.

Pawan won the gold in trap and double trap. Tejas Kusale bagged the silver medal in the men's trap event, while Abhishek Patil stood third, the release said.

In the men's double trap, Pranav Gupta bagged the silver medal, while Kusale earned the bronze, it said..

