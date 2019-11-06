International Development News
Stars D Klingberg out 2 weeks with multiple injuries

Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will miss at least two weeks after sustaining multiple injuries on the same play in Tuesday night's 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old veteran was hit in the face by a puck and also suffered a lower-body injury in the second period, according to Stars coach Jim Montgomery.

He will have further testing on Wednesday. Klingberg has played in all 17 games this season, averaging 23:36 in ice time and tallying one goal and three assists.

A fifth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2010, Klingberg has 263 career points (53 goals, 210 assists) in 384 games with the Stars since his 2014 debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

