Stars D Klingberg out 2 weeks with multiple injuries

Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg will miss at least two weeks after sustaining multiple injuries on the same play in Tuesday night's 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old veteran was hit in the face by a puck and also suffered a lower-body injury in the second period, according to Stars coach Jim Montgomery.

He will have further testing on Wednesday. Klingberg has played in all 17 games this season, averaging 23:36 in ice time and tallying one goal and three assists.

A fifth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2010, Klingberg has 263 career points (53 goals, 210 assists) in 384 games with the Stars since his 2014 debut.

