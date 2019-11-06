Springbok's visit to Union Buildings signifies start of National Trophy Tour

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday the 07th November 2019, welcome the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok rugby team to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Members of the public are welcome to witness this event from Government Avenue, Arcadia.

The visit to the Union Buildings by the national team signifies the start of the Rugby World Champions' National Trophy Tour. Tomorrow's event follows the rousing welcome the national rugby team received at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 05 November, upon their return from victory in Yokohama, Japan.

The Rugby World Cup squad will parade the Webb Ellis Cup in Johannesburg, Durban, East London, and Port Elizabeth before concluding the tour in Cape Town on Monday, 11 November.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)