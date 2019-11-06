International Development News
Development News Edition

Springbok's visit to Union Buildings signifies start of National Trophy Tour

The visit to the Union Buildings by the national team signifies the start of the Rugby World Champions’ National Trophy Tour. 

Springbok's visit to Union Buildings signifies start of National Trophy Tour
Tomorrow’s event follows the rousing welcome the national rugby team received at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 05 November, upon their return from victory in Yokohama, Japan.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday the 07th November 2019, welcome the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok rugby team to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Members of the public are welcome to witness this event from Government Avenue, Arcadia.

The visit to the Union Buildings by the national team signifies the start of the Rugby World Champions' National Trophy Tour. Tomorrow's event follows the rousing welcome the national rugby team received at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 05 November, upon their return from victory in Yokohama, Japan.

The Rugby World Cup squad will parade the Webb Ellis Cup in Johannesburg, Durban, East London, and Port Elizabeth before concluding the tour in Cape Town on Monday, 11 November.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Several dead in attack on Canadian miner Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso

Canadian gold miner Semafo said on Wednesday that several people had been killed when a convoy transporting some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso.This is the third deadly attack suffered by Semafo in 15 months, ...

Brazil oil auction raises disappointing $17 billion: official

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 6 AFP Brazils auction of drilling rights to four deep-sea oil fields raised a disappointing 17 billion on Wednesday, officials said, well short of expectations for the highly-anticipated mega sale. The government had hop...

Guru Nank Dev anniv: Delhi govt likely to lift odd-even rule on Nov 11-12

The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. Transport Minister Kailash Ga...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December -U.S. source

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019