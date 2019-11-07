Chiefs' Mahomes practices in full; Reid playing it safe

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month. Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but added the reigning league MVP wouldn't play in Sunday's game at Tennessee "unless it's safe to do so."

During the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Mahomes remained second through individual drills behind veteran Matt Moore, who has started the last two games. Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks. Thursday will mark three weeks since Mahomes was injured.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Tennessee was preparing to face Mahomes. The Chiefs split two games with Moore staring in Mahomes' place. Kansas City (6-3) lost at Green Bay 31-24 in Week 8 before defeating Minnesota 26-23 on Sunday.

Mahomes has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception.

