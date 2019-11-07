FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup records of players on International Team

Presidents Cup records of the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15 (wins, losses, halves): Abraham Ancer (Mexico) debut

Jason Day (Australia) 5-11-4 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 0-2-1

Im Sung-jae (South Korea) debut Marc Leishman (Australia) 3-7-3

Li Haotong (China) debut Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4-6-3

Joaquin Niemann (Chile) debut Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 7-5-3

C.T. Pan (Taiwan) debut Adam Scott (Australia) 14-20-5

Cameron Smith (Australia) debut (Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Also Read: Batches of Strides' Ranitidine tablets now available for sale in Australia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)