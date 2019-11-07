FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup records of players on International Team
Presidents Cup records of the International Team to play in the biennial event against the United States at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15 (wins, losses, halves): Abraham Ancer (Mexico) debut
Jason Day (Australia) 5-11-4 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 0-2-1
Im Sung-jae (South Korea) debut Marc Leishman (Australia) 3-7-3
Li Haotong (China) debut Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4-6-3
Joaquin Niemann (Chile) debut Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 7-5-3
C.T. Pan (Taiwan) debut Adam Scott (Australia) 14-20-5
Cameron Smith (Australia) debut (Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
