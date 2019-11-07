International Development News
Development News Edition

Fuzhou China Open: P Kashyap crashes out after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the Fuzhou China Open after facing a defeat against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 19-21 in the second-round match here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Fuzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 10:55 IST
Fuzhou China Open: P Kashyap crashes out after losing to Viktor Axelsen
Parupalli Kashyap (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the Fuzhou China Open after facing a defeat against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 19-21 in the second-round match here on Thursday. In the 43-minute long encounter, Kashyap did not look promising as he lost the match in two straight games. Axelsen outclassed Kashyap to proceed in the third round of the tournament.

Last month Kashyap faced defeat at the hands of Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in the first round match of the French Open. Yesterday, shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first-round match at the hands of China's Cai Yan Yan 21-9, 21-12 in the encounter that lasted for 24 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were knocked out from the tournament after losing to Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-14, 21-14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S.-China trade talks hit snags, pound eyes BoE

The dollar fell against the yen on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China will sign a preliminary trade deal encouraged traders to square off some of their long positions.The uncertainty on the trade front also lifted the...

Meera Teresa Gandhi Launches a TV Show Inspired by Humanitarian Values of Mother Teresa

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- Meera Teresa Gandhi, CEO Founder of The Giving Back Foundation, launches Three Tips by Meera Gandhi TV Show in India. Taking her life philosophy further and being inspired by Mother Teresa, the show h...

MAS Financial Services Strengthens Senior Management Bandwidth

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2019 PRNewswire -- MAS Financial Services MAS, a specialised retail financing services company headquartered in Ahmedabad, today announced that in a move to strengthen its senior management bandwidth, the Company ...

REFILE-INSIGHT-China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups

In a glass-walled laboratory, chemists puff on vaping devices as they test liquid nicotine flavors. Nearby, staffers with cartons of instant noodles on their desks tap away at laptops, messaging suppliers and customers. Here at the Shenzhen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019