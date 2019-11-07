International Development News
Development News Edition

Giannis, Bucks hold off Kawhi-less Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 12:22 IST
Giannis, Bucks hold off Kawhi-less Clippers
Image Credit: Pixabay

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists Wednesday, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 129-124 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers, who played without star forward Kawhi Leonard. Milwaukee's George Hill came off the bench to score 24 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-point attempts, while Eric Bledsoe had 20. Kyle Korver added 14 points for the Bucks, Khris Middleton chipped in 13, and Brook Lopez finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell, in his first start this season, scored a career-high 34 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists. Lou Williams also had 34 points to go with 11 assists, while Patrick Beverley contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds. Leonard sat out his second contest in eight games because of "load management." Los Angeles has lost both contests.

JaMychal Green's jumper sliced Milwaukee's lead to 125-121 with 44.4 seconds left. After a free throw by Antetokounmpo, Landry Shamet's 3-pointer cut the margin to 126-124 with 23.2 seconds remaining. However, two free throws by Middleton clinched the Bucks' fourth consecutive win.

After trailing by 11 at the half, the Clippers opened the third quarter with an 11-3 surge to cut the deficit to 73-70. Los Angeles tied the score at 83 after two free throws by Williams with 4:26 left in the third, but Milwaukee closed the quarter on a 15-6 run for a 98-89 edge heading into the fourth. The Bucks, who led by as many as 17 points in the first half, used a 16-2 surge to take a 47-35 lead after a 3-pointer by Antetokounmpo with 7:05 left in the second quarter. The Clippers pulled within nine after a pair of free throws by Williams, but Korver's 3-pointer to end the half lifted the Bucks to a 70-59 advantage at the break.

Milwaukee outscored Los Angeles 42-29 in the second quarter. The Bucks made 18 of 49 3-point attempts to 13 of 31 for the Clippers. The Clippers committed 19 turnovers to 15 for the Bucks. Milwaukee had a slight edge in shooting from the floor, converting 42.9 percent to 41.8 percent for Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sena meet ends; resolution authorises Uddhav Thackeray

Sena meet ends resolution authorises Uddhav Thackerayto take final decision on govt formation MLA....

Ben Affleck to star in action-thriller 'Hypnotic'

American actor Ben Affleck will be seen playing the role of a detective investigating a string of high-end robbers in a new film venture named Hypnotic. The action-thriller will be helmed by Sin City director Robert Rodriguez, reported The ...

ArcelorMittal wants to cut 5,000 Italy jobs: Italian prime minister

Steel giant ArcelorMittal pulled out of an agreement to buy struggling Italian firm Ilva because of production concerns, Italys prime minister has said, warning the company wants to cut 5,000 jobs at one of its plants. The worlds biggest st...

UPDATE 1-Masked Hong Kong students chant protest slogans at graduation

Hong Kong students, many wearing banned black masks, chanted slogans at their graduation at the Chinese University on Thursday, with some holding up banners urging Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now.The students defied a ban on masks that the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019