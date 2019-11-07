International Development News
Development News Edition

Pro League will serve as good preparation for Olympics: Rupinder

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:56 IST
Pro League will serve as good preparation for Olympics: Rupinder

India will make its debut in the second edition of FIH Pro League in January and senior dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels it will serve as an ideal preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. After opting out of the inaugural tournament last year, the Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign in the FIH Pro League against The Netherlands at home in January next year.

And Rupinder, who made a comeback into the national team in the Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar last week, said the Pro League will give India a fair idea about their strengths and weakness ahead of 2020 Olympics. "The FIH Pro League was a great success in it's first edition, and we are all very excited to be a part of it next year. These matches will be a great test for us, especially playing against the best teams from around the world. We will be hosting as well as touring some very strong teams in the next eight months," he said.

"Our aim was to qualify for the Olympics, and now that we have secured our place, it is now time to put everything into preparation for the Olympic Games. We have nine months to prepare for the quadrennial event, and playing in the FIH Pro League will serve as good preparation for us. "We will be able to determine where we stand against the top teams, and we will have enough time to make improvements and corrections in our game leading up to the Olympics," Rupinder added.

According to the schedule of the FIH Pro League season 2, India will play the Dutch side on January 18 and 19 next year. They will then host world champion Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home fixtures against Australia on February 22 and 23. The Indian team will then leave for away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3).

India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6. They will play the last leg of the Pro League round-robin matches in Spain on June 13 and 14. India secured its place in next year's Olympics by beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in a two-match Olympics Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar last week.

Rupinder, whose career has been plagued by injuries, got a new lease of life after being dropped from the national squad following India's poor show at the 2018 Asian Games. The snub almost cost the dragflicker his career before he gained his self confidence to force his way back into the team for the Olympic Qualifiers.

"It was an amazing feeling to be back in India blue colours after having missed out on some major tournaments last year. I was determined to perform well for my team, and make sure that we secured our place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," Rupinder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

The schedule for the third series of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday. The tournament is to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month.The showpiece event will see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ...

K'taka: Shivakumar travels by Shatabdi Express to seek blessings in Mysuru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit various temples and mutts during his visit to the city.The visit could also hint at him seeking blessings for go...

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V- Class Elite, expanding the product range in the premium automobile segment offered by the company. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-C...

India calls for united global effort against terror financing

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India on Thursday said there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism as it sought a united global effort against all those who support or help generate funds for terrorists. Addressing the inaugural sessio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019