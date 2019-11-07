International Development News
Development News Edition

Derbyshire signs Ben Mcdermott for Vitality Blast and Royal One-Day Cup

England county Derbyshire on Thursday confirmed the signing of Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben Mcdermott for the Vitality Blast 2020 and Royal London One-Day Cup.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Derbyshire
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:17 IST
Derbyshire signs Ben Mcdermott for Vitality Blast and Royal One-Day Cup
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

England county Derbyshire on Thursday confirmed the signing of Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott for the Vitality Blast 2020 and Royal London One-Day Cup. The wicket-keeper batsman will be available for the entire T20 competition as well as the 50-over tournament subject to final approvals.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for me and I can't wait to test myself in new conditions with Derbyshire. The team did really well last season and I am looking forward to helping them build. I love the short format stuff, but I've found good form in the 50-over competitions back home and I want to bring that to Derbyshire next summer," Mcdermott said in an official statement. The 24-year-old has played nine T20Is for Australia and he has a career average of 31.35 in the shortest format of the game.

McDermott had an exceptional 2018-19 Big Bash competition in Australia as he finished as the eighth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 376 runs for Hobart Hurricanes. "Ben comes to us with a good reputation and he is exactly what we are looking for in T20, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who can bat throughout the order. In the 50-over competition, his batting will be of great benefit and he gives us another option with the gloves. Ben's capable of taking the attack to the opposition as we look to build on white-ball performances in 2019," Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

RPT-INSIGHT-China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups

In a glass-walled laboratory, chemists puff on vaping devices as they test liquid nicotine flavors. Nearby, staffers with cartons of instant noodles on their desks tap away at laptops, messaging suppliers and customers. Here at the Shenzhen...

GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

The Goa Cricket Association GCA on Thursday terminated C M Gautams contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fix...

Yes Bank takes a Leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and ...

Democrat Sanders vows to halt immigration raids, deportations if elected president

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would put a moratorium on deportations from the United States and end raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE on his first day in office.Sanders said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019