International Development News
Development News Edition

Anand, Carlsen top draw in Tata Steel Grand Chess Tour penultimate leg

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:04 IST
Anand, Carlsen top draw in Tata Steel Grand Chess Tour penultimate leg

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand will aim to seal a World Finals berth in the star-studded Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz 2019, to be held here from November 22-26. The second edition of the Tata Steel event has now become part of the Grand Chess Tour and the showpiece annual circuit will be held in Asia for the first time.

The five-day meet, which will be held at the Bhasha Bhawan Auditorium at the iconic National Library, will serve as the penultimate leg to determine the top-four spots for the GCT Finals slated in Olympia London from December 2-8. The Indian chess wizard is currently competing in the Superbet Rapid & Blitz GCT circuit in Bucharest where he started his campaign emphatically, taming Russia's Vladislav Artemiev with black pieces.

Anand is currently lying low with 24 GCT points at eighth place but he has two events left including the ongoing meet in Bucharest. Anand is virtually in a three-way race with fourth-placed Levon Aronian who is just ahead by 1.5 points, and ninth-placed Wesley So (23.5), as they have two tournaments left.

But with Kolkata being a 'lucky' venue the 49-year-old is excited. "There's a lot more at stake and I'm looking forward to it. I'm really excited," Anand, who won the inaugural Tata Steel Blitz event last year, said in a video message.

The Kolkata circuit has attracted a top-draw with reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen leading the field that will see eight of the top 15 players. Apart from Carlsen and Anand, the field includes Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Wesley So and Hikaru Nakamura, who won the Rapid event here last year.

This is the first time Carlsen is coming to India to play a competitive tournament after he dethroned Anand in the World Championship in Chennai in 2013. As for Indian challengers, Anand will have the company of Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi who were given wildcards to bolster the hosts' strength.

True to his reputation as one of the fastest thinkers in world chess, Anand won the Blitz event in the inaugural edition beating Japan-born American GM Nakamura, who became the overall champion. Anand's win also worked as a crowning moment for the tournament, which established itself as a premier event among the country’s growing chess fraternity.

The tournament however may lose some of its sheen as the dates are clashing with the India's historic first-ever day/night Test at the Eden Gardens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

EPF-scam: UP Power min slaps defamation notice on PCC chief

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu giving him an ultimatum to apologise within 24 hours for making indecent allegations against him regarding the Rs 2,600 cro...

Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses, promises 3,000 more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off on Thursday 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme. He said in the next 6-7 months, 3,000 buses, including 1,000 electr...

Business briefs

Pesopie, a video entertainment and fashion we-commerce platform, on Thursday said it has received USD 300,000 about Rs 2.12 crore and aims to raise a total of USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding. The company has already raised USD 300,000 f...

Three provinces’ dam levels plummet to below 50%

The current hot temperatures in major parts of the country have plunged three provinces to stress levels as their dam levels dropped to below half in the past two weeks.According to the Department of Water and Sanitation report, the dam lev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019