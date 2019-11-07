International Development News
Development News Edition

Home favourite Day gets Presidents Cup nod to face Woods-led US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:03 IST
Home favourite Day gets Presidents Cup nod to face Woods-led US

Melbourne, Nov 7 (AFP) Ernie Els opted Thursday for the experience of Jason Day and Adam Hadwin alongside rookies Im Sung-jae and Joaquin Niemann as he made his Internationals Team Presidents Cup captain's picks to face Tiger Woods's Team USA next month. The Internationals will tee off at Australia's Royal Melbourne from December 12-15 against a star-studded US captained by Woods, who is expected to pick himself when he unveils his four wildcards on Friday.

"It was very difficult for me, but I needed guys in solid form," said Els, speaking from Beijing. "That's why I went for these four guys who are very consistent and strong under pressure.

"I'm really excited by the new blood that's come in and we have experience too. I think it balances things really well," added the four-time major winner. Australia's former world number one Day will feature in his fifth Presidents Cup despite having seen his ranking slip to 29th, while world number 44 Hadwin will make his second appearance after his debut in 2017.

South Korea's exciting 2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Im and Chile's Niemann have been in spectacular form. Both will make their Presidents Cup debuts. - Childhood dream -

=================== Im, 21, tied for third with Rory McIlroy two weeks ago at the Zozo Championship in Japan, won by Woods, and the world number 34 followed up with tied 11th at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Sunday.

"Even as a child, it has always been a dream of mine to make the Presidents Cup," Im said. "I'm so happy to be chosen as a captain's pick. I would really like to beat the United States team."

Niemann, ranked 54, became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour when he triumphed at the Greenbrier in September and the 21-year-old followed up with tied 12th in a high-quality field at the CJ Cup in South Korea last month. Im is keen to partner fellow rookie Niemann.

"I've played with Joaquin a lot in tournaments and we have a similar style of play," said the Korean. "He's very accurate and I feel like the way we execute our short game is similar."

Li Haotong of China, Taiwan's CT Pan and Mexico's Abraham Ancer will make debuts as automatic qualifiers together with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. Day's selection makes it four Australians in the 12-player team as he joins the already-qualified Cameron Smith, making his first appearance, plus seasoned compatriots Marc Leishman and Adam Scott.

Els believes Woods, the world number seven, will select himself for a wildcard after the 15-time major winner won the Zozo Championship in Japan late last month. "I do think he will pick himself, I don't think he has any choice," he said.

"He has a very strong team around him and he's a good captain and it will be good for the event." The Internationals have won only once in the event's 25-year history -- in Melbourne in 1998, captained by the late Peter Thomson. The Americans boast world number one and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, along with fellow top-10 players Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau plus Webb Simpson (ranked 11) and Matt Kuchar (22).

Koepka, Johnson, Kuchar and Thomas were all members of the US team that won 19-11 in New Jersey in 2017, their seventh straight triumph. Simpson played on winning sides in 2011 and 2013 while Schauffele, DeChambeau and Cantlay will be making their debuts. (AFP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram Haryana India Nov 07 ANIBusinessWire India The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for ...

US STOCKS-Futures jump as China signals progress in trade talks

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as signs of a U.S.-China trade truce and a fresh batch of earnings reports looked set to restart a rally that has led Wall Street to record highs.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth str...

UPDATE 1-Ex-head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency denies wrongdoing amid misconduct probe

The former head of the United Nations Palestinians aid agency who resigned in the face of an inquiry into misconduct allegations has denied wrongdoing and said his agency was the victim of a political campaign designed to undermine it.The a...

Rugby-Former England skipper Hartley announces his retirement

Former England captain and Northampton Saints hooker Dylan Hartley announced his retirement on Thursday after failing to recover from a knee injury that cost him a place in the Rugby World Cup squad. Hartley, 33, led England to back-to-back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019