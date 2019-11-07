Redskins activate RB Guice off injured reserve

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play in next week's game against the visiting New York Jets. Guice has been sidelined since sustaining a torn meniscus in his knee during Washington's season-opening 32-27 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8.

The 22-year-old, who was a second-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, gained 18 yards on 10 carries while playing in his first regular-season game of his career since missing his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. Guice returned to practice on Oct. 28 and has been participating in workouts for the Redskins (1-8), who are on a bye this week.

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson leads the team in carries (115) and rushing yards (491) after serving as a healthy scratch for the season opener.

