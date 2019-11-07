International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Venue worry delays India's Davis Cup team selection v Pakistan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:49 IST
Tennis-Venue worry delays India's Davis Cup team selection v Pakistan
Image Credit: Pixabay

India will wait until the venue of their deferred Davis Cup clash against rivals Pakistan is known before naming their squad for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie, newly-appointed captain Rohit Rajpal said on Thursday.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed the tie between the neighbors, originally scheduled in Islamabad in September, to Nov. 29-30 following a security review. ITF announced on Monday that the event will be played at a neutral venue, as demanded by the All India Tennis Federation (AITA) which cited security concerns.

But with the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) opting to appeal against the ITF decision, the venue uncertainty has forced India to delay the team selection. "I don't know if they can convince ITF and get it back to Islamabad. I don't know what's going to happen," Rajpal told reporters.

"We could very well be going back to Pakistan. My role as the captain is now to make sure that all the players are together and we win the tie." Pakistan expelled India's ambassador and suspended bilateral trade with its neighbor in August after New Delhi removed "special status" from its portion of the contested region of Kashmir.

Bilateral cricketing ties between the two nations have remained suspended since 2008. An Indian tennis team last travelled to Pakistan in 1964 for a Davis Cup tie, defeating the hosts 4-0, while Pakistan lost 3-2 on their last visit to India in 2006. The venue dispute has also led to bad blood between the AITA and its top players.

Rajpal was appointed India captain on Monday replacing multiple doubles Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi who, along with several players, had declined to tour Pakistan. Bhupathi subsequently criticized the way he was removed hours before ITF announced a neutral venue and was backed on social media by players including Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal.

In case the tie is played at a neutral venue, the likes of Bopanna and Nagal would be considered despite their criticism of the federation, Rajpal said. "Assuming it's a neutral venue, we'll start the process again," Rajpal said.

"We'll decide the squad based on whether it's a neutral venue and on what surface." Rajpal said the list of players ready to tour Pakistan, should the tie return to Islamabad, included 46-year-old Leander Paes.

Also Read: Wouldn't have any issues if we had to travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup: Rohit Rajpal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal mine accidents

Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents. Paying tributes to the coal miners who laid down their lives in mine acc...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next weeks public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Schiff, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019