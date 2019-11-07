What an asset Rohit Sharma is to Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lauded stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and said that the right-handed batsman is an asset for Indian cricket. His remarks came as Rohit became the first Indian men's cricketer to play 100 T20Is.

"Rohit Sharma 100 matches in t20 .. What an asset he is to indian cricket ...@ImRo45_FC @bcci.. congratulations," Ganguly tweeted. In the match between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to field first.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit on Thursday became the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is. He achieved the feat in the ongoing second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium.

In the match between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only other Indian to have played 100 T20Is.

Apart from Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni is the most experienced men's cricketer in the T20I format as he has played 98 games. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is the only men cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is.

Sharma had surpassed Dhoni in the first T20I against Bangladesh to become the most capped Indian men's player in the 20-over format. In the same match, he also went past Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game. While filing this story, India had reached the score of 63/0 in pursuit of 154. (ANI)

