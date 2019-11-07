Report: 76ers G Simmons (shoulder) needs more tests

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons will have more tests on his right shoulder after X-rays came back negative, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Thursday. Simmons sustained the injury in Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Athletic reported it was a minor sprain in the AC joint.

The 23-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals after seven games, with the Sixers losing two straight following a 5-0 start. The Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and a first-time All-Star in 2018-19, Simmons owns career averages of 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 167 games (all starts).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU, Simmons sat out the 2016-17 season with a foot injury but has only missed four games since. Philadelphia returns to action Friday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

