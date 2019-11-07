India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level series

India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20 International here on Thursday to level the three-match series.

Bangladesh made 153 for six after India opted to field. The hosts cantered to victory in 15.4 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs (Naim 36; Chahal 2/28). India 154/2 in 15.4 overs (Rohit 85; Islam 2/29).

