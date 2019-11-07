Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to sit out as the 49ers (8-0) host the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) on Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif.
Signed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal in July, Gould has made just 13 of 20 field-goal attempts to go along with a perfect 26-for-26 effort on extra-point tries. Gould, 36, led the NFL in field goal percentage (97.1) last season.
McLaughlin made 6 of 9 field-goal attempts from Weeks 5-8 while filling in for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 23-year-old made all seven extra-point attempts.
