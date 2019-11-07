Rugby-NZ's Williams agrees to join Toronto Wolfpack

New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams has agreed to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league team ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League next year, the Canadian side said on Thursday.

The move marks a fourth code switch for the 34-year-old, who has won the Rugby World Cup twice with the All Blacks and the 2004 National Rugby League Premiership with the Bulldogs.

