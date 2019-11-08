Sports News Roundup: WADA President-elect Banka vows to get tough on Russia; YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing: Chadwick feels F1 is further away the closer she gets

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has taken a step closer to Formula One this year but her dream of one day competing at the pinnacle of motor racing feels further away than ever. The Briton, who collected $500,000 for winning the inaugural all-female single-seater title, celebrated her 21st birthday in May with a new role as development driver for the Williams F1 team.

Soccer: Toronto ready to embrace hostile Seattle crowd in MLS Cup

Toronto FC have transformed into road warriors in the playoffs and that could bode well for the Canadian side as they prepare to visit Seattle Sounders for one of the league's scariest assignments in Sunday's MLS Cup. A sellout crowd of 69,000 will watch Major League Soccer's championship game and the home fans routinely make it tough for visiting players to remain dialed in throughout a match.

WADA President-elect Banka vows to get tough on Russia

World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) President-elect Witold Banka pledged on Thursday to be tough on Russia if the country is proven to have manipulated the doping data of its athletes. The Polish Tourism and Sports Minister, who was officially appointed as the next WADA president on Thursday, will take over his post on Jan. 1.

Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday morning.

Rugby: All Blacks' Williams agrees to join Toronto Wolfpack

New Zealand center and twice World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has agreed to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league team ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League next year, the Canadian side said on Thursday. The move marks a fourth code switch for 34-year-old Williams, who will be formally introduced next Thursday in a news conference at the Emirates Stadium in London, the home of Premier League soccer team Arsenal.

Russia denies tampering with lab data

Russia's sports minister said on Thursday that concerns raised over a vast bank of Russian doping data being scrutinized for possible abuses were of a purely technical nature and that the data had not been tampered with. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said it identified inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year, potentially jeopardizing the country's participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

NBA roundup: 76ers lose game to Jazz, Simmons to injury

Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Salt Lake City on a night the 76ers lost guard Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Joe Ingles scored a season-best 16 points off the bench as Utah halted a two-game slide. Mike Conley scored 15 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Cycling: British 82-year-old makes his million in the saddle

An 82-year-old man on Thursday became the first British cyclist to register one million miles on his bike with a five-mile ride to a cafe. Russ Mantle, a retired civil servant, has recorded his mileage since he got his first bike in 1952.

Djokovic has world number one Nadal in his sights at London finale

If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equaling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London. The Serb was knocked off top spot by Rafael Nadal on Monday despite winning the Paris Masters last week and will need a strong finish alongside the River Thames to snatch it back.

YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other. The online personalities, who boast 20 million YouTube subscribers each, fought to a draw at Manchester Arena in August 2018 before setting up a rematch that is expected to sell out the 21,000-seat Staples Center.

