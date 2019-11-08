Golf-Woods selects himself as one of four captain's picks for U.S. team

Tiger Woods on Friday selected himself as one of his four captain's picks to play for the United States in the Presidents Cup against the International team at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. Woods will be the first playing captain since Hale Irwin led the U.S. to a 20-12 win in the inaugural event in Virginia in 1994.

Woods' other three picks are Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland. Here is the complete roster of the U.S. team including their playing records (wins, losses, halves):

Tiger Woods 24-15-1 Tony Finau debut

Gary Woodland debut Patrick Reed 4-3-2

Dustin Johnson 8-4-2 Justin Thomas 3-1-1

Brooks Koepka 2-2-0 Matt Kuchar 6-8-2

Xander Schauffele debut Webb Simpson 5-3-2

Patrick Cantlay debut Bryson DeChambeau debut

