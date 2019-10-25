International Development News
Development News Edition

Tiger Woods shares lead as weather delays new Japan US PGA Tour event

  • PTI
  • |
  • Inzai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 09:21 IST
Tiger Woods shares lead as weather delays new Japan US PGA Tour event

Inzai (Japan), Oct 25 (AFP) The second round of the US PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday because of heavy rain with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event. Officials made the decision half an hour before the scheduled 7am start after overnight showers turned heavy with forecasts of up to 130 millimetres (five inches) rain falling over the next 24 hours at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

The second round will now be played on Saturday, with a 6:30am start time (2130 GMT Friday), followed by the third round. "The golf course has already taken on four-tenths of an inch of rain, so it has actually reached the point of saturation and it's become unplayable," said Gary Young, US PGA Tour vice-president of rules and competitions Gary Young.

"With more rain in the forecast and three to five inches of rain (75mm to 130mm) for the day, we thought the right decision was to call (off) play." Golfers will stay in the same threeball groupings for the third round, which will begin immediately after completion of the second round, and continue until dusk Saturday at around 5:30pm.

"In our planning, that should leave us with approximately two hours of golf to complete on Sunday morning," Young added. The groups will be re-formed for Sunday's fourth round, with leaders going out last at around 9am (0000GMT) if there are no further delays.

"That should have us completing play somewhere around 4pm (0700 GMT) and leave us a bit of room for a playoff," said Young. But PGA Tour meteorologist Stewart Williams said rain could return Sunday, possibly forcing an extra day. "If we're not able to complete play by Sunday, we will go into Monday," Young confirmed.

US Masters champion Woods got off to a terrible start Thursday before roaring back with nine birdies in 15 holes to share the lead with US Open champion Woodland. Three over after three holes, Woods stormed back in stunning fashion for a six-under round of 64 and already had one eye on the weather and the possibility of extended play Saturday and Sunday.

"We're going to have a long, long weekend of a lot of golf. Hopefully I can keep it going," said the 15-time major winner. The American duo will head into the delayed second-round with a one-shot lead over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods's 64 was the lowest season-opening round of his long career and came as the 43-year-old chases an 82nd US PGA Tour victory to tie the all-time record held by Sam Snead. Meanwhile Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland withdrew after slumping to a first round 11-over par 81 on Thursday. The 2010 US Open winner did not a give a reason for pulling out, but had been battling a wrist injury earlier this season.

The Zozo Championship offers a $9.75 million prize pot as the middle leg of the Tour's new megabucks Asian swing. It began last week at the $9.75 million CJ Cup in South Korea, won by Justin Thomas, and concludes at next week's $10.25 million WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Khattar leaves for Delhi to meet senior leaders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar left for Delhi on Friday morning to meet senior party leaders and discuss a way forward as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in a hung assembly. After the poll result...

Black Caps skipper to miss England T20 series

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said Friday. Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamsons absence, with the batsman ho...

China orienteering team disqualified from world military games

Chinas orienteering team has been disqualified from this years Military World Games hosted by the mainland following accusations of cheating at an event, according to a statement by the sports international association. The International Or...

Tiger Woods shares lead as weather delays new Japan US PGA Tour event

Inzai Japan, Oct 25 AFP The second round of the US PGA Tours inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday because of heavy rain with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event. Officials made the decision half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019