Tavares lifts Maple Leafs to OT victory over Knights

  Reuters
  Toronto
  Updated: 08-11-2019 08:34 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 08:29 IST
Tavares lifts Maple Leafs to OT victory over Knights
John Tavares scored at 2:33 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Thursday night. Tavares, who also had an assist in the game, took a pass from Mitch Marner and fired a shot from the right circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, tying the game in the third period. Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights.

Frederik Andersen made 37 saves for the Maple Leafs. Vegas goaltender Malcolm Subban, making his third start of the season, stopped 35 shots.

Toronto had a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal in a scoreless first period. The Maple Leafs had two power plays in the period while the Golden Knights had the man-advantage once. Andersen made a superb save during a Vegas power play early in the second period on a shot from the slot by Shea Theodore.

The Maple Leafs had two tepid power plays later in the second period. Vegas had the better of the play in the second period. Toronto had a 23-21 advantage in shots on goal over the first two periods. Andersen, however, had been forced to make the more difficult saves. The Leafs went had a stretch of more than 14 minutes without having a shot on goal during the second.

The Maple Leafs had another man-advantage situation early in the third period when Paul Stastny was called for tripping at 1:33. Again they were unable to sustain an attack during the two minutes. Vegas took a 1-0 lead at 4:08 of the third when Pacioretty knocked in his fourth goal of the season, unassisted, after a Toronto turnover near the net.

After killing off a penalty to Justin Holl, the Maple Leafs broke though on a power play when Matthews scored his 13th goal from the left circle at 8:14 with assists to Tavares and Morgan Rielly. William Carrier was off for holding. The Maple Leafs were penalized for too many men on the ice at 18:39 of the third period and Andersen made a couple of stops that forced overtime.

