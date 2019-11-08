International Development News
Wilson's OT goal lifts Capitals past Panthers

Tom Wilson scored two goals, including the game-winner 17 seconds into overtime, as the Washington Capitals defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-4 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. The Capitals have won five straight games and have earned at least one point in 10 straight contests.

Washington also got two goals and one assist from Alex Ovechkin and one goal and two assists from John Carlson. Ovechkin, who has won the NHL goal-scoring title a league-record eight times, leads Washington with 13 goals.

Carlson, who got the game-winning assist, was named the NHL's "First Star" for October, posting seven goals and 16 assists in 14 games and setting a franchise record for points by a defenseman in any month. Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the Capitals.

Florida got goals from Frank Vatrano, Brett Connolly, Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov. Florida also got 26 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Florida Panthers have earned at least one point in 11 of their past 12 games.

Washington needed just 25 seconds to open the scoring as Carlson, parked out front, redirected Michal Kempny's cross-ice pass. Florida tied the score 90 seconds later on a Vatrano unassisted breakaway.

Connolly, who left Washington to sign as a free agent with Florida in July, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with 14:26 elapsed in the first period, redirecting an Anton Stralman shot. Florida took a 3-1 lead just 27 seconds into the second period as Barkov scored from the slot after taking a centering pass from Dadonov.

But Ovechkin scored twice within six minutes in the second period, tying the score 3-3. The first Ovechkin goal came on a power play, following a slashing penalty on Brian Boyle. Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov threaded a cross-ice pass, giving Ovechkin a wide-open left side of the net.

Ovechkin's second goal was even easier as it went in off the stick of Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Florida capped the wild second period with Dadonov's power-play goal, taking a 4-3 lead. Jonathan Huberdeau, working behind the net, dished to Dadonov in the slot for the assist, capitalizing on a Washington defense that was trying to kill a second consecutive penalty that included a five-second, 5-on-3 overlap.

Washington, though, tied the score 4-4 with just 44 seconds expired in the third as Wilson redirected a Kuznetsov pass. Wilson then added his final heroics in overtime.

