Blackhawks bury Canucks with strong 3rd

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 11:20 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Patrick Kane recorded a goal and two assists, Dylan Strome had three assists, and Corey Crawford made 36 saves to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. With the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 late in the third period, Kane blasted home his fifth goal with 5:06 remaining, drilling the power-play marker from above the left circle for a commanding 3-1 lead.

Chicago finished 2-for-6 on the man advantage. Alex DeBrincat, Andrew Shaw, David Kampf and Brandon Saad notched goals for Chicago, which improved to 4-3-2 on home ice.

Defenseman Olli Maatta had two assists. Vancouver entered the contest as the sixth-highest-scoring NHL team, averaging 3.47 goals per game, but managed just a power-play tally from J.T. Miller and a late goal by Jake Virtanen with an extra attacker on the ice.

Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, Alexander Edler and Adam Gaudette posted assists, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 of 35 shots. The loss snapped the Canucks' eight-game point streak (5-1-3).

DeBrincat scored in the first period when he took a dish from Strome, leaned around Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes and whipped in the game's first goal at 6:41 -- his fifth tally this season -- while falling to the ice. The Blackhawks capitalized on a late power play to double their lead as the period was reaching its end.

Strome won an offensive zone faceoff after Miller's hooking penalty, and the home side quickly moved the puck around. Strome then set up a one-timer in tight for Shaw, who buried his third goal at 18:43 for a 2-0 lead. Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev left the game after Shaw's goal, did not return and was ruled out with an upper-body injury.

On a man advantage that carried over to start the second period, Vancouver finally scored when Pettersson worked the puck to Crawford's left and flipped a pass over toward Miller on the far post. The puck caromed off Miller and in for a power-play goal at 1:02 -- his seventh tally this season.

In the third period after Kane scored, Kampf potted an empty-net goal, and Virtanen scored Vancouver's final marker. Saad completed the scoring with another empty-net tally. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

