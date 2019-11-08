International Development News
Total of 14 teams to claim coveted Africa Men 7s trophy

The second and third-placed teams from the tournament have a second chance of heading to Tokyo as they will participate in the Olympic Repechage scheduled to take place in June 2020.

The teams will then play two of their three pool matches on Friday before wrapping up this stage on Saturday morning and once the Pool matches are done, the tournament will head to the semifinal stages. Image Credit: pixabay

The 2019 Africa Men 7s tournament doubles up as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers takes place on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th November in Johannesburg.

A total of 14 teams will be seeing to claim the very coveted Africa7s trophy and with it securing their spot in the Olympics next year. The second and third-placed teams from the tournament have a second chance of heading to Tokyo as they will participate in the Olympic Repechage scheduled to take place in June 2020. Twelve teams shall take part in the Repechage with the top two qualifyings.

The 14 teams will kick off day one with qualifying matches for the second round as follows:

M1: Zimbabwe vs Nigeria – 9:00 am

M2: Kenya vs Ivory Coast – 9:22 am

M3: Uganda vs Mauritius – 9:44 am

M4: Madagscar vs Botswana – 10:06 am

M5: Zambia vs Ghana – 10:28 am

M6: Tunisia vs Namibia – 10:50 am

M7: Senegal vs Morocco – 11:12 pm

At the conclusion of these seven matches, the seven winners plus the best loser will advance to the Championship phase of the tournament while the bottom six will face off in the Trophy phase.

Championship(Top eight sides)

Pool A: Winner M1, Winner M4, Winner M5, Best loser

Pool B: Winner M2, Winner M3, Winner M6, Winner M7

Trophy(Last six teams)

Pool C: 9th, 12th, 13th

Pool D: 10th, 11th, 14th.

The teams will then play two of their three pool matches on Friday before wrapping up this stage on Saturday morning and once the Pool matches are done, the tournament will head to the semifinal stages.

(With Inputs from APO)

