International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Clippers rally past Blazers for Rivers' 900th win

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an eight-point, fourth-quarter hole to defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 on Thursday night. Lou Williams scored 26 points and recorded eight assists while Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac each scored 15 points for the Clippers. Zubac also had 13 rebounds, nine on the offensive end. Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return, says MLS chief

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has spent the past 18 months in MLS but his contract with Galaxy expires at the end of the year and he has been linked with a host of European clubs. Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday morning. NHL roundup: Pens score 4 unanswered to snap Isles' streak

Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the New York Islanders' 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win. Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Rugby: All Blacks' Williams agrees to join Toronto Wolfpack

New Zealand center and twice World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has agreed to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league team ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League next year, the Canadian side said on Thursday. The move marks a fourth code switch for 34-year-old Williams, who will be formally introduced next Thursday in a news conference at the Emirates Stadium in London, the home of Premier League soccer team Arsenal. No hard feelings: Captain Woods plumps for 'Captain America'

Some golf fans thought they had seen the last of Patrick Reed in U.S. colors after his extraordinary outburst in the wake of last year's Ryder Cup but Tiger Woods has put history aside to include 'Captain America' in his Presidents Cup team. Woods named Reed -- and himself -- among his captain's picks for next month's tournament at Royal Melbourne, opting for the incendiary 29-year-old over the more experienced and measured personality of Rickie Fowler. NFL notebook: Brown vents frustration on Twitter

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self." NBA fines Clippers $50K over Kawhi-related comments

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Thursday for comments made about Kawhi Leonard and his injury status. On Wednesday, the league said it accepted the Clippers plan to sit Leonard, who was listed on the injury report with an ailing knee, in the first of back-to-back games. He did not play in a 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks - a game that was nationally televised by ESPN. Olympics: Placido Domingo pulls out of cultural event, cites 'complexity'

Opera singer Placido Domingo has withdrawn from a pre-Olympics theatrical event set for next spring, he said in a statement issued by Tokyo Olympics organizers on Friday, citing the "complexity" of the project. Domingo, who had been set to participate in an event fusing opera and Japan's traditional kabuki to kick off a cultural festival, resigned last month as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, saying accusations of sexual misconduct had compromised his ability to continue. YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other. The online personalities, who boast 20 million YouTube subscribers each, fought to a draw at Manchester Arena in August 2018 before setting up a rematch that is expected to sell out the 21,000-seat Staples Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

Armie Hammer to make Broadway return with Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

Armie Hammer is set to return to Broadway with Tracy Letts new play The Minutes. Letts, who won both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for August Osage County, also stars in the play along with Blair Brown, K Todd Freeman, Austin ...

China sentences Japanese man to life in prison in drug case

Beijing, Nov 8 AP A court in southern China sentenced an elderly former Japanese politician to life in prison Friday for smuggling drugs hidden in shoes inside a suitcase he was trying to take to his home country. A Malian man was sentenced...

Amit Sadh joins 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' cast

Actor Amit Sadh is the latest addition to the cast of Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, fronted by Vidya Balan. The film is based on the life of the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019