Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an eight-point, fourth-quarter hole to defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 on Thursday night. Lou Williams scored 26 points and recorded eight assists while Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac each scored 15 points for the Clippers. Zubac also had 13 rebounds, nine on the offensive end. Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return, says MLS chief

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to rejoin Italian side AC Milan after his successful stint at LA Galaxy, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has said. The 38-year-old Swedish striker has spent the past 18 months in MLS but his contract with Galaxy expires at the end of the year and he has been linked with a host of European clubs. Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL

Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the New York Islanders' 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win. Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Rugby: All Blacks' Williams agrees to join Toronto Wolfpack

New Zealand center and twice World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams has agreed to join the Toronto Wolfpack rugby league team ahead of their debut in England's top-tier Super League next year, the Canadian side said on Thursday. The move marks a fourth code switch for 34-year-old Williams, who will be formally introduced next Thursday in a news conference at the Emirates Stadium in London, the home of Premier League soccer team Arsenal. No hard feelings: Captain Woods plumps for 'Captain America'

Some golf fans thought they had seen the last of Patrick Reed in U.S. colors after his extraordinary outburst in the wake of last year's Ryder Cup but Tiger Woods has put history aside to include 'Captain America' in his Presidents Cup team. Woods named Reed -- and himself -- among his captain's picks for next month's tournament at Royal Melbourne, opting for the incendiary 29-year-old over the more experienced and measured personality of Rickie Fowler. NFL notebook: Brown vents frustration on Twitter

Antonio Brown let loose with a profanity-filled tweet aimed at the NFL on Thursday, one week before he is scheduled to meet with the league to discuss the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the wide receiver in a civil suit earlier this year. "Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self." NBA fines Clippers $50K over Kawhi-related comments

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Thursday for comments made about Kawhi Leonard and his injury status. On Wednesday, the league said it accepted the Clippers plan to sit Leonard, who was listed on the injury report with an ailing knee, in the first of back-to-back games. He did not play in a 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks - a game that was nationally televised by ESPN. Olympics: Placido Domingo pulls out of cultural event, cites 'complexity'

Opera singer Placido Domingo has withdrawn from a pre-Olympics theatrical event set for next spring, he said in a statement issued by Tokyo Olympics organizers on Friday, citing the "complexity" of the project. Domingo, who had been set to participate in an event fusing opera and Japan's traditional kabuki to kick off a cultural festival, resigned last month as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, saying accusations of sexual misconduct had compromised his ability to continue. YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other. The online personalities, who boast 20 million YouTube subscribers each, fought to a draw at Manchester Arena in August 2018 before setting up a rematch that is expected to sell out the 21,000-seat Staples Center.

