Shooter Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic Quota

  Doha
  Updated: 08-11-2019 14:26 IST
  Created: 08-11-2019 13:55 IST
Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting after qualifying for the women's 25m Pistol final at the 14th Asian Championships, here on Friday. Chinki shot a perfect 100 to finish second in the qualification stage with a score of 588, behind Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590).

The 21-year-old will now compete in the eight-woman final, later on, Friday. It is the country's second quota spot in the 25m pistol event after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich, earlier this year.

Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh (575) and Neeraj Kaur (572) finished 21st and 27th respectively.

