International Development News
Development News Edition

Million more Tokyo 2020 tickets going on sale in new lottery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:28 IST
Million more Tokyo 2020 tickets going on sale in new lottery
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tokyo, Nov 8 (AFP) Tokyo Olympics organisers said Friday they will put around a million more tickets for the 2020 Games on sale this month, with seats up for grabs at the boxing for the first time. But tickets for the Olympic marathon, which is controversially being shifted from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo over heat fears, will not be on offer.

The second online lottery, restricted to residents of Japan, will run from November 13 to 26 and will be the last time tickets are offered exclusively for residents of the host nation. Additional rounds of sales will begin in the spring.

The lottery will for the first time include tickets for boxing, which came close to being excluded from the Games after its governing body was suspended from organising the sport's competition at the Olympics. Tickets will not be available however for the marathon as organisers work out how to handle ticketing after shifting the race to Sapporo.

Some tickets for the event were sold before the move was announced, and organisers are also mulling how to handle compensation. Officials said they were concerned about an apparent slowing in enthusiasm for tickets after an initial surge in applications during the first round.

Masaaki Komiya, a vice director-general with the organising committee, said he was worried some "distance" might be developing between locals and the Games. "Just before this (second lottery), the move of the marathon competition arose," Komiya said.

"I realise various opinions are being expressed. But our resolve to deliver exciting Games remains unchanged," he said. The IOC's decision to move the marathon, as well as the race-walking event, sparked anger in Tokyo, with the governor citing public disappointment in her staunch opposition to the decision.

Officials did not offer details on any new security measures for the new lottery round, despite having had to invalidate nearly 7,000 tickets from the first round after discovering they were purchased with fraudulent identities through an online lottery. AFP SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone 'Bulbul' intensifies; rain pounds parts of WB, Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal has gained strength and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering rain in several parts of coastal Odisha and its adjoining areas, an IMD official said. Centred over west-central and adj...

Efforts being made to paint me with 'saffron', says

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with saffron, the ideological colour the national party is associated with. He accused a section of media...

Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in film about eve of JFK's death

Chris Pine has joined director Alfonso Gomez-Rejons movie about the evening of John F Kennedys assassination. The film titled Newsflash will feature Pine in the role of media icon Walter Cronkite, reported The Wrap.The film takes place on N...

Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis: Officials.

Gandhi family will be provided Z security cover of CRPF on all-India basis Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019