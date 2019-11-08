International Development News
Development News Edition

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:57 IST
India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023. Spain and Netherlands have been confirmed as the co-hosts for the 2022 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.

The Men's Hockey World Cup would be played from January 13-29, 2023 while the Women's World Cup would be played from July 1-17, 2022. The venues for the tournaments will be announced by the host nations.

"FIH has received excellent bids to host these prestigious events. It was, therefore, a difficult choice to make. Since the primary mission of FIH is to grow the sport worldwide - which of course requires to make investments -, the income-generation potential of each bid has played an important role in the decision," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in an official statement. The Executive Board also approved the qualification process for both events and they are as follows:

The hosts will qualify automatically for the World Cup (one team) while the winners of the Continental Championships will qualify directly for the competition (five teams). The remaining ten teams will qualify through a home-and-away play-off. The 20 teams involved in these qualifiers will be determined by Continental quotas, based on the FIH World Rankings at the end of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the finishing positions of teams in the Continental Championships.

The schedule of the 2022 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will be as follows: Preliminary Phase:

- Two preliminary phase pools in the Netherlands (including the Dutch team)- Two preliminary phase pools in Spain (including the Spanish team) Quarter-Finals:

- Two crossover matches and two quarter-finals in the Netherlands- Two crossover matches and two quarter-finals in Spain The semi-finals, final and third/fourth playoff match would be played in Spain. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Divided over dictator, Spain to exhume Franco's remains

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Superb seamers bowl Australia to series win against Pakistan

Pakistan was left humbled and humiliated by Australias miserly bowling unit, which set up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory for the home side in the third Twenty20 international on Friday and ensured a 2-0 triumph in the rain-affected serie...

Iran earthquake kills five, leaves 300 injured

An earthquake rocked northwestern Iran before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 300 in crumbling and collapsed buildings. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 117 am local time about 120 kilometers 75 miles so...

Exact Sciences Completes Combination with Genomic Health, Creating Leading Global Cancer Diagnostics Company

&#160;Exact Sciences Corp. NASDAQ EXAS today announced that it has completed its previously announced combination with Genomic Health, Inc. NASDAQ GHDX. Today marks a pivotal step toward building the worlds leading advanced cancer diagnosti...

I've no knowledge of CM's Singapore visit, says Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said she has no information on Chief Ministers and Ministers travel abroad. The Chief Minister V Narayansamy, accompanied by Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and chairman of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019