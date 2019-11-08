International Development News
  PTI
  Chennai
  Updated: 08-11-2019 18:18 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:18 IST
"Cold-blooded focus" helped CSK make successful comeback in 2018: N Srinivasan (Eds: rpting after changing word in 8th para) Chennai, Nov 8(PTI): IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings made a successful comeback after a two-year ban because of the "cold-blooded focus" of its captain M S Dhoni and the team players, according to industrialist N Srinivasan, whose India Cements owns the franchise. "Chennai Super Kings was hit by a turbulence with two- year ban and staged an ultimate comeback in 2018. Turbulence can hit anybody. But Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings dealt with it on merit and with cold-blooded focus took us to victory", he said.

Srinivasan, who is Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements was delivering the 37th Endowment Lecture on Leadership in Turbulent Times organised by IIT Madras and Employers' Federation of Southern India here on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings, which has won IPL three times, was slapped with a two-year ban and re-entered the league in 2018.

In the 2019 edition, it lost the final by one run to Mumbai Indians. Noting that turbulence has become an occupational hazard, he said one needs to have a clear focus and eye on the goals without responding to "adversities".

"There is turbulence every time and it can hit any individual, corporate, politics or party and any sphere. Do not challenge the shadows, lead by example, one wrong decision will put you back by 20 years", he said. Addressing the students, he said "you need to sense the reality and deal with it factually. Determination and hard work are essence of success".

Technology was changing so fast and unless an individual recognises the turbulence and realises what was happening around, it will be difficult to survive RPT survive, he said. EFSI President and Brakes India Joint MD, Srikanth Ramanujam said the endowment lecture was initiated by EFSI in 1972 when the Federation celebrated its golden jubilee and since then the lecture was organised every year in IIT Madras.

PTI VIJ SS APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

