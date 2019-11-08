International Development News
Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Cricket Board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit. Rangnekar was BCCI's first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner for three years in his job.

"Mr. Rangnekar has tendered his resignation today. As far as I know, there was absolutely no pressure on him. He himself volunteered to resign," a senior member of the BCCI apex Council told PTI on the condition of anonymity. It has been learned that Rangnekar sent his resignation to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Rangnekar came under the spotlight for reasons which were beyond administration. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had given Rangnekar permission to travel all the way to Australia to "reconcile accounts" (settlement of accounts) with Cricket Australia, raising questions about why the junket was sanctioned when accounts could have settled without travelling Down Under.

He had also filed a complaint against former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for threatening him physically, a claim many in the BCCI found outrageous. "Once CoA handed over financial matters to CFO from the treasurer, which has been a long-standing BCCI convention, this was bound to happen," a senior BCCI official said.

Many in the BCCI believe that was a wrong move. "I don't know who was Rangnekar's advisor but it was really wrong on his part to file an outrageous complaint that did not have any basis. Once the new team took over, he couldn't answer a lot of questions he was asked. Maybe that's why he thought resignation is the only way out," said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

