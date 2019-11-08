REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised forwards Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood after their ruthless display in front of goal secured passage to the Europa League knockout stages with a 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade. GOLF-PRESIDENTS/
Woods confident there will be no Ryder repeat at Presidents Cup Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods says he will be well rested when he leads the United States as playing captain at next month's Presidents Cup in Australia and is confident there will be no repeat of his poor performance at last year's Ryder Cup.
SOCCER-EURO-ESP/ Morata recalled to Spain squad, Ansu Fati and Ceballos miss out
MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spain have recalled Alvaro Morata for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania after the striker scored five times in his last five games for Atletico Madrid. UPCOMING
SPORTS TENNIS
TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA/ (TV) Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Australia v France
Day one of the Fed Cup World Group final as Australia host France in Perth. 9 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
TENNIS-NEXTGEN/ (TV) Tennis - Next Gen ATP Finals
Action from the semi-finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. 8 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-TSG/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v TSG Hoffenheim Hoffenheim will provisionally move up to second place if they beat strugglers Cologne.
8 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-LEG/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Leganes Real Sociedad host Leganes knowing a victory will take them three points clear at the top of La Liga.
8 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WAT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford 8 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 9 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open Action from day three of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.
9 Nov BOXING
BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul face off in rematch
YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul face off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a rematch of their August 2018 bout, which ended in a draw. 9 Nov
