International Development News
Development News Edition

Nadal racing to be fit for ATP Finals with No.1 up for grabs

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:55 IST
Nadal racing to be fit for ATP Finals with No.1 up for grabs
Image Credit: IANS

Rafael Nadal is facing a race against time to be ready for the ATP Finals as he battles Novak Djokovic for the year-end number one ranking, admitting he is struggling with his serve. The 33-year-old said he was happy to be in London after being forced to pull out of last week's Paris Masters at the semi-final stage with an abdominal strain, but admitted he was not serving at full tilt ahead of his opening match against defending champion Alexander Zverev.

"I need to see how things evolve every single day," he said. "I have good hopes to be 100 percent ready for Monday." Nadal is bidding to clinch the year-end number one spot in the ATP rankings for a fifth time -- he is currently 640 points ahead of Djokovic ahead of the season-ending tournament in London, starting on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who has never won the ATP Finals despite his trophy-laden career, dethroned Djokovic from the top of the rankings this week. He has often struggled with injuries towards the end of the season -- missing the ATP Finals last year through injury and pulling out after just one match in 2017.

The top seed said he had only started practising his serving on Thursday and it had been "very slow". "I don't want to lie to you," he said.

"I have confidence that it can go well but I also have the doubt that it can go badly because the time from what happened in Paris until today is very short. "I'm not feeling uncomfortable because I haven't really served. I've only served very slowly. With my training so far I don't have any kind of problem, I feel perfect, I don't have any kind of pain."

Nadal, who won the French Open and US Open this year, said he had been happy with his form before his injury. "I'm confident that I can be very competitive but of course it's a tournament that you will face the top guys from the beginning so you need to be 100 percent ready," he said.

"I really hope that I will be able to serve every single day better." Nadal's opponents in the Andre Agassi group are Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Zverev.

The Bjorn Bjorg group features Djokovic, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini. - Djokovic hungry -

=================== Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season, must reach the final in London to have any chance of overtaking Nadal at the top of the rankings.

The Serbian, who can claim a record-equalling sixth year-end number one finish, said he was hungry to finish the year on top. "One of the two biggest achievements that you can have as a professional competitive tennis player -- winning a Grand Slam and being number one in the world at the end of the season," he said.

"At this stage of my career in terms of goals and achievements obviously that's right at the top. In order for me to be in the position to be year-end number one I understand I have to be healthy and schedule well." The ATP Finals, featuring the year's best eight players, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semi-finals stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Street halted a record run on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes had closed at all-time highs on Thursday after...

British pound set for weekly loss on political uncertainty

Sterling edged lower on Friday and is poised for a weekly loss as investors await political developments ahead of Britains Dec. 12 election.The pound briefly dipped below 1.28 against the dollar earlier, ignoring news that Scottish First Mi...

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh seized from Chinese man

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh has been seized from a Chinese man as he was about to board a Hong Kong bound flight from the Kempegowda international airport here, the customs department here said. The man was detained just as he was about ...

It was my destiny to end uncertainties in people's lives: PM Modi

Citing his governments decisions to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, to enact a law against triple talaq, and to abrogate Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was his destiny to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019