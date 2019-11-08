International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-O'Neill joins Stoke while managing N.Ireland to Euro 2020 playoffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 23:11 IST
Soccer-O'Neill joins Stoke while managing N.Ireland to Euro 2020 playoffs
Image Credit: Flickr

Michael O'Neill joined Stoke City as manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract on Friday while also remaining in charge of Northern Ireland for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers and a potential playoff in March next year. The Championship (second tier) side sacked Nathan Jones last week and 50-year-old O'Neill, who has been with Northern Ireland for eight years, is their fifth manager in two years since relegation from the Premier League.

O'Neill attended training on Friday and will take charge of Stoke, who are languishing at the bottom of the standings after losing 11 of 15 games, at Barnsley on Saturday. "I would say to the supporters to stick with the team," O'Neill told the stokecityfc.com. "I know it has been difficult for them, particularly these last couple of years have come out of the Premier League.

"Our ambition is certainly in the short term to climb up the Championship but to build a team that is capable of challenging to go back to the Premier League." Northern Ireland is third in Group C but faces an uphill battle to qualify in the top two with a game against leaders Netherlands at Windsor Park on Nov. 16 and then second-placed Germany the following Tuesday.

O'Neill led Northern Ireland to a surprise last-16 berth at Euro 2016 and they reached the playoffs for last year's World Cup. "Naturally, we are extremely disappointed that Michael is leaving us," Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said in a statement.

"However we are delighted all parties have agreed Michael will be in charge of the Northern Ireland team for the games against Netherlands and Germany and potential Euro 2020 playoff matches next March."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...

Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties -Iraqi military

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara ...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019