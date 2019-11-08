International Development News
Giants TE Engram, WR Shepard out vs. Jets

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 08-11-2019 23:40 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 23:39 IST
The New York Giants ruled out tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard for this weekend's game against the New York Jets, the team announced Friday. Engram is nursing a sprained left foot and will miss his second game of the season for the Giants (2-7), who will enter their bye week after facing the Jets (1-7) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) in East Rutherford, N.J.

Shepard has been sidelined since Oct. 6 with a concussion sustained in New York's 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Center Jon Halapio (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game while offensive tackle Mike Remmers (back) is doubtful.

Engram, who sustained his injury in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, leads the Giants with 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. The 25-year-old has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 career games since being selected by New York in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Rhett Ellison will start in place of Engram. Shepard, 26, was New York's leading receiver prior to the injury. He has recorded 25 catches for 267 yards and a touchdown in four games since signing a four-year, $41 million extension in the offseason.

The concussion sustained in October was Shepard's second of the season. The first came in the season opener against Dallas, and he missed the Week 2 contest against Buffalo. Rookie Darius Slayton will start at wide receiver.

