International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 02:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 02:18 IST
Soccer-U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. The decision comes two months after the group filed a motion for class certification seeking to include all women called up to the national team over the multi-year period specified in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named.

"This is a historic step forward in the struggle to achieve equal pay," Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said in a statement. "We are so pleased that the Court has recognized USSF's ongoing discrimination against women players - rejecting USSF's tired arguments that women must work twice as hard and accept lesser working conditions to get paid the same as men."

U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond when asked in an email by Reuters to comment on the decision made by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The governing body for soccer in the United States has maintained that the men's and women's teams are paid differently due to differences in their collective bargaining agreements.

In granting class status, the judge essentially rejected U.S. Soccer's claims that many of the women named in the lawsuit had earned more than their top-earning male counterparts over the same period. According to the judge's written ruling, agreeing with U.S. Soccer's argument could yield an 'absurd result,' in which a woman could be paid half as much as a man as long as she negated the disparity by working twice as many hours.

All 28 members of the U.S. squad sued U.S. Soccer with allegations of gender discrimination just three months before they opened the successful defence of their World Cup title in France this year. The players, a group that includes stars Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, said they have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts even though their performance has been superior to the men's team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil: Judge rules ex-President Lula released from jail

A Brazilian judge on Friday ordered the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison. According to Al Jazeera, the ruling comes after the Supreme Court order to end the mandatory imprisonment of convicts after they lose...

UPDATE 5-White House official says he heard U.S. envoy push for investigation of Bidens

An official on the White Houses National Security Council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union explicitly press Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son, according to a transcript released on Friday by Dem...

UPDATE 1-Bolivia says OAS audit of disputed election will be ready next week

Bolivias government said on Friday that an audit of the countrys contentious presidential election will be completed early next week, which could either back President Evo Morales victory or throw open the door to a new vote.At the presiden...

UPDATE 2-Polish cabinet reshuffle boosts control over state companies

Polands nationalist Law and Justice PiS party announced its governing cabinet lineup on Friday after winning a parliamentary election last month, setting out plans to consolidate control over state-owned utilities and financial companies. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019