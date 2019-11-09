International Development News
Cowboys list WR Cooper (knee) as questionable against Vikings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper officially is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper, who injured his left knee in the Cowboys' 37-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, underwent an MRI this week, and the results showed no structural damage. He was a limited participant Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

On Thursday, Cooper told reporters his injury is "manageable" and that he hopes to play when the Cowboys (5-3) host the Vikings (6-3) in Arlington, Texas. Also on Friday, offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game. After missing practice all week, he will miss his second straight game.

The 25-year-old Cooper, who also has dealt with foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this season, had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. Cooper leads the team in catches (42), receiving yards (701) and receiving scores (six) this season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 320 receptions for 4,609 yards with 31 touchdowns in 69 career games with the Cowboys and Raiders since being selected by Oakland with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

