Colts' Reich: QB Brissett (knee) a game-time decision

Listed as questionable by the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) will be a game-time decision for the Sunday contest against the Miami Dolphins, coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday. The Colts (5-3) want him to see how his left knee feels during warmups before determining his status for action against the Dolphins (1-7).

After returning to practice on Wednesday, Brissett participated in a limited role throughout the week after sustaining a sprained MCL early in the second quarter last Sunday in a 26-24 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Guard Quenton Nelson was knocked back into Brissett and rolled up the quarterback's leg. An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL but no significant structural damage.

An "encouraged" Reich told reporters Friday, "I think he's looked OK during the week of practice and feel confident in things that he's done, but we need to take every day and every minute for him to get back and see if we can get comfortable in it. And at the end of the day we gotta make the right decision for him and for the team. But I'm encouraged at some of the progress he's made. "My understanding of an (MCL) sprain is this is not an uncommon injury to play with -- players have played with this injury before with varying levels at varying positions. So, yeah, I mean, it's football, so you're always at risk, but how much risk does (this injury) put you? I'm not a doctor, so I probably can't answer it directly, but it probably puts you at a little bit more risk of reaggravating it."

Brissett, the full-time starter in the wake of Andrew Luck's preseason retirement, has thrown for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 99.7 passer rating. When Brissett went down against Pittsburgh, Brian Hoyer replaced him and completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Hoyer drove the Colts into position for a potential game-winning field goal, but Adam Vinatieri missed the 43-yard attempt with 1:11 left.

