Bulls' Porter (foot) out for Rockets game

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 04:17 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 04:14 IST
Chicago Bulls swingman Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out of Saturday's home game against the Houston Rockets due to a left foot sprain, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said Friday. "It's a soft-tissue injury, so it's something that's difficult to put a timetable on," Boylen told reporters. "That's about as easy as I could say. We're not exactly sure.

"I don't want to give you a definite timetable because it could be sooner or longer than maybe we see. I know that's vague and I'm sorry for that, but that's the kind of injury it is." Porter, 26, sustained the injury during the Bulls' 113-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. In 12 minutes, he collected 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

He has started all nine games for the 3-6 Bulls this season, averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. In his seventh NBA season, which also included 41 games with the Washington Wizards in 2018-19, Porter has career averages of 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds in 408 games (295 starts).

The Bulls are expected to start second-year small forward Chandler Hutchinson in his place. "Because of the soft tissue, these are things that maybe it settles down in 24 to 48 hours," Boylen said.

"Maybe it doesn't. That's where the uncertainty comes in where it's difficult to put a timetable on. So yes, it did not settle down like maybe we had hoped other injuries have. We're not taking any chances with him, or anybody. We'll manage him accordingly and support him in the appropriate way."

