Sports News Roundup: Bettman: NHL to return to Europe in 2020; Nadal optimistic on fitness ahead of ATP Finals

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis: Young pretenders arrive in force in London

The greatest trio ever bestowed on men's tennis steadfastly refuse to step aside but this year's ATP Finals boasts a fresh new look that offers a glimpse of the rivalries that should sustain the sport when they go. Top seed Rafael Nadal, who can clinch the year-end top ranking for the fifth time, was asked if he felt a little old as he sat alongside debutants Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and 2018 champion Alexander Zverev, for Friday's pre-tournament news conference.

Soccer: Seattle and Toronto set for another MLS Cup showdown

The MLS Cup final will have a familiar feel as Seattle Sounders face Toronto FC in the championship game for the third time in four years but there will be more than a trophy at stake. After splitting MLS Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, the clubs will meet on Sunday in Seattle seeking a championship that would help support their case as one of MLS's best teams of the last decade.

Haiti's cyclists brave protests and poor roads in race for gold

Ousline Georges, 22, only started to take cycling seriously a year ago, wary of the many hurdles she faced such as the prohibitive cost of a decent bicycle and the treacherous roads in her home country of Haiti, the poorest in the Americas. This past weekend though, she became the first Haitian ever to win a medal in the Caribbean Road Cycling Championship, thanks to a new program created by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)that fosters the sport in small, developing nations.

Bettman: NHL to return to Europe in 2020

The NHL will continue to play regular-season games in Europe in 2020, with Finland and the Czech Republic each hosting games. Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking before the start of the 2019 Global Series game in Sweden on Friday, said the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators will open the 2020-21 season in Prague.

USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes. Following recommendations from an independent report and two Congressional investigations, athlete representation on USOPC's board will be increased from three to five and national governing bodies will have to meet specific compliance standards.

Nadal optimistic on fitness ahead of ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal is optimistic he will be 100 percent fit for the ATP Finals as he bids to seal the year-end world number one ranking for the fifth time in his career. The 33-year-old Mallorcan took over at the summit from Novak Djokovic this week but suffered an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters where he withdrew from his semi-final on Saturday.

Tennis: De Minaur sets up final showdown with Sinner at Next Gen ATP Finals

Australian top seed Alex de Minaur moved into his second consecutive final at the Next Gen ATP Finals with a 4-2 4-1 0-4 4-2 victory over Frances Tiafoe in Milan on Friday. The 20-year-old De Minaur, who lost to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final last season, put his friendship with Tiafoe aside and needed only 73 minutes to dispatch the 21-year-old American.

Video game 'Legends' do battle for $1 million

Two teams of young video gamers from Europe and China will do virtual battle on Sunday - and there's more than $1 million at stake. The teams will fight it out in blockbuster online game "League of Legends", in a contest drawing millions of viewers and a growing crowd of sponsors.

Warriors' Curry 'unlikely' to return this season: report

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is "unlikely" to return this season, according to a story Friday from Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report. Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand last Friday. At that time, the team announced it would update his status in three months, which could have put Curry back on the court around the All-Star Game.

Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit

The members of the U.S. women's national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday. The decision comes two months after the group filed a motion for class certification seeking to include all women called up to the national team over the multi-year period specified in the lawsuit, in addition to those originally named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)