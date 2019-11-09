Hield scores 22 as surging Kings sink Hawks

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic drained five 3-pointers as the visiting Sacramento Kings recorded a 121-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Bogdanovic finished with 20 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 17 and nine assists for the Kings, who have won three of their past four games following an 0-5 start to the season.

Hawks guard Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and added 12 assists, but Atlanta ran out of gas after shaving a 21-point deficit down to one early in the fourth quarter. Jabari Parker scored 25 points, and Kevin Huerter chipped in with 17 for the Hawks, who have dropped four in a row to Sacramento.

Nemanja Bjelica's layup gave the Kings a 59-38 lead with 2:34 remaining in the second quarter before Atlanta slowly chipped away. The Hawks benefited from a 36-point third quarter and scored 10 of the first 13 points in the fourth to trim the deficit to 94-93. However, Sacramento regained its stroke from long range to keep Atlanta at bay.

Bogdanovic drained a pair of 3-pointers, and Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza, and Harrison Barnes also connected from beyond the arc to highlight a 15-5 run to halt the Hawks' momentum. The Kings sank 26 of 41 first-half shots (63.4 percent) from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range to seize a 63-47 advantage at intermission.

Fox sank five of his seven shots from the field during the first half for a team-leading 12 points. He highlighted the surge by breezing past Parker for a contested finish early in the second quarter before crossing over De'Andre Bembry in transition for a left-handed dunk to push the Kings' advantage to 44-30. Young attempted to singlehandedly bring Atlanta back into the contest, draining a pair of floaters and a 3-pointer to cut Sacramento's lead to 68-54 early in the third quarter. Young set up a layup by Damian Jones to bring the Hawks within 72-66 with 6:19 left in the third, but Bogdanovic's 3-pointer at the third-period buzzer briefly halted the momentum.

