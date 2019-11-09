International Development News
Development News Edition

Fabbri's two-goal debut carries Wings past Bruins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 09:05 IST
Fabbri's two-goal debut carries Wings past Bruins
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Robby Fabbri scored twice on the power play in his Red Wings debut as Detroit stunned the visiting Boston Bruins 4-2 Friday night. Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha also scored, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak. Detroit entered the contest mired in a 1-11-1 funk.

David Krejci and Torey Krug tallied for the Bruins, who lost a second straight in regulation for the first time this season. Jonathan Bernier stopped 26 shots for the Red Wings. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves for the Bruins.

Boston began the night with a league-best plus-20 goal differential, compared to a league-worst minus-33 for Detroit. The Bruins boasted the top power play at 31.4 percent against the Red Wings' league-low penalty kill percentage at 66.7. And yet, Detroit controlled the contest on special teams. Fabbri, acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, was the difference-maker.

Fabbri's first marker put the Red Wings up for good, 2-1, at 11:49 of the first period. He struck again at 1:30 of the second period, each of his one-timers assisted by Bertuzzi as Detroit went up 3-1. But, sparked by a Brad Marchand fight with Detroit's Filip Hronek midway through the second, Boston began battling back. Krug cut the deficit to one thanks to a power-play score with 2:08 remaining in the period.

David Pastrnak earned an assist on Krug's goal to extend his career-high points streak to 14 games. Pastrnak nearly tied the score on a deflection with 1:07 to go in the second, but Bernier robbed him with the glove to maintain the Red Wings' advantage. Pastrnak again came close in the third when a deflected shot hit off the crossbar on the power play. With Rask pulled late in the period, Mantha put the game away with an empty-netter at 18:32.

Boston struck first on Krejci's snipe through traffic 1:09 into the game. Larkin knotted the score when his wraparound attempt bounced off Rask's pads, into Patrice Bergeron's skate and toward the net 1:32 later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost, participate in public programme

In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor which will connect the Dera Baba Nanak in Indias Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pa...

US Women's World Cup champs certified as class in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Nov 9 AFP The US Womens national team won a key court ruling in its equal pay lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation when a California court granted class certification to players. The US District Court decision by judge Gary...

Security around SC beefed up ahead of Ayodhya judgement

Security in and around the Supreme Court has increased on Saturday ahead of the judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, with barricades being put on roads leading to the apex courts premises. The...

Facebook apologizes after black workers complain of bias

San Francisco, Nov 9 AFP Facebook apologised on Friday after black employees anonymously shared feelings of workplace bias in an online post. The post shared at Medium by a FB Blind profile laid out perceived slights by managers, white coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019