International Development News
Development News Edition

Wiggins' 40 points carries Wolves past Warriors in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 09:51 IST
Wiggins' 40 points carries Wolves past Warriors in OT
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Andrew Wiggins capped a season-best 40-point effort with a key 3-pointer with 23.5 seconds remaining in overtime Friday night as the host Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a career-high 52-point performance by D'Angelo Russell to edge the Golden State Warriors 125-119. Wiggins' point total was seven shy of his career-best and the eighth time he's topped 40. His previous high this season had been 30 in Minnesota's loss at Memphis on Wednesday.

Russell's 52 points topped the 44 he poured in for Brooklyn against Sacramento last March. It was the NBA's third 50-point game of the season, with James Harden having gone for 59 at Washington and Kyrie Irving 50 against these same Timberwolves. After blowing a late lead in regulation, the Warriors took one final lead at 113-112 on a dunk by Willie Cauley-Stein with 4:05 remaining in overtime.

The game was tied at 116-all after a Russell 3-pointer with 3:03 to go before Josh Okogie put the Timberwolves ahead for good with a tip-in with 2:35 to play. Wiggins eventually extended the lead to four at 123-119 with his back-breaking 3-pointer with 23.5 seconds to go.

The Timberwolves scored the last four points of regulation, sandwiching a Warriors turnover with 14.4 seconds left when, with Minnesota in a full-court press, Robert Covington tied up Alec Burks for a jump ball. Covington controlled the tip and Wiggins converted the Golden State miscue into a game-tying layup with 5.6 seconds left.

The Warriors, who led by eight in the first minute of the final period, had a shot at a win, but Russell misfired on a 3-pointer shortly before the horn. Karl-Anthony Towns (20 points, 14 rebounds) and Covington (17 points, 11 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Timberwolves, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jake Layman and Okogie added 14 points apiece.

Russell had team-highs in rebounds with nine and assists with five to complement his 52 points. Alec Burks had 18 points and Eric Paschall 12 before fouling out for the Warriors, who lost their second straight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya case: Underlying structure was not an Islamic structure, says SC

The Supreme Court Saturday said the underlying structure below the disputed site at Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but the ASI has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque. The observation by a 5-judge Consti...

Prohibitory orders issued across national capital to maintain public order: Delhi Police.

Prohibitory orders issued across national capital to maintain public order Delhi Police....

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard: SC

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard SC....

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the SC's Ayodhya verdict

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the SCs Ayodhya verdict Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019